Markets
LEN

Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, TCBI, TOL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 9,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 981,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) options are showing a volume of 2,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of TCBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TCBI. Below is a chart showing TCBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 6,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, TCBI options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN TCBI TOL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular