Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, TCBI, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 9,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 981,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) options are showing a volume of 2,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of TCBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TCBI. Below is a chart showing TCBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 6,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

