Markets
LEN

Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, APD, NCLH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 10,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 4,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 44,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, APD options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN APD NCLH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular