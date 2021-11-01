Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, APD, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 10,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 4,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 44,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

