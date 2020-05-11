Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: LEG, TTWO, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), where a total volume of 11,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,800 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 19,882 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79.50 strike highlighted in orange:

