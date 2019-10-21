Markets
LCII

Notable Monday Option Activity: LCII, PETS, AWI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total volume of 3,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.6% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 13,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.3% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) options are showing a volume of 4,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LCII options, PETS options, or AWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LCII PETS AWI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular