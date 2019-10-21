Notable Monday Option Activity: LCII, PETS, AWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total volume of 3,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.6% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 13,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.3% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) options are showing a volume of 4,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCII options, PETS options, or AWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

