Notable Monday Option Activity: LCID, AA, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 90,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 18,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 37,840 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCID options, AA options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

