Notable Monday Option Activity: LCI, BANC, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lannett Co., Inc. (Symbol: LCI), where a total of 4,014 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of LCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 925,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of LCI. Below is a chart showing LCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 1,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,618 contracts, representing approximately 461,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCI options, BANC options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

