Notable Monday Option Activity: KTOS, VEEV, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 4,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 4,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 4,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

