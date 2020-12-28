Notable Monday Option Activity: KTOS, VEEV, WW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 4,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 4,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) options are showing a volume of 4,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

