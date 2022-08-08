Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, EVA, ICUI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 42,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) saw options trading volume of 3,920 contracts, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares or approximately 115% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 1,793 contracts, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, EVA options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

