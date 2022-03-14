Notable Monday Option Activity: KMX, PD, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 6,200 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 620,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 35,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
