Markets
KMX

Notable Monday Option Activity: KMX, LRCX, MTCH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 4,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 474,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 7,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,900 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, LRCX options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMX LRCX MTCH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular