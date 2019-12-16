Notable Monday Option Activity: KMX, LRCX, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 4,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 474,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 7,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,900 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

