Notable Monday Option Activity: KKR, ALBO, OOMA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), where a total of 14,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,600 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Albireo Pharma Inc (Symbol: ALBO) saw options trading volume of 840 contracts, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ALBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ALBO. Below is a chart showing ALBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And OOMA Inc (Symbol: OOMA) options are showing a volume of 704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of OOMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of OOMA. Below is a chart showing OOMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KKR options, ALBO options, or OOMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.