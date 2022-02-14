Notable Monday Option Activity: KFRC, THS, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), where a total volume of 471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) options are showing a volume of 2,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 152,437 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

