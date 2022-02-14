Notable Monday Option Activity: KFRC, THS, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), where a total volume of 471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) options are showing a volume of 2,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 152,437 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KFRC options, THS options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.