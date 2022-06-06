Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: K, CI, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total volume of 38,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 24,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 9,962 contracts, representing approximately 996,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 34,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 6,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

