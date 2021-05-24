Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JWN, VSTM, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 16,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Verastem Inc (Symbol: VSTM) options are showing a volume of 12,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of VSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of VSTM. Below is a chart showing VSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 18,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

