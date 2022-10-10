Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, SPGI, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 61,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 9,912 contracts, representing approximately 991,200 underlying shares or approximately 49% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,858 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
