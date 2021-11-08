Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, NCLH, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 45,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 52,103 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 4,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,600 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,585 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

