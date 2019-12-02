Notable Monday Option Activity: JPM, LYFT, BTU

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 42,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 27,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 6,100 contracts, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

