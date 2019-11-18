Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JNPR, DISCA, ANTM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total of 19,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 18,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,500 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 6,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

