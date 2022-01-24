Notable Monday Option Activity: JNJ, V, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 33,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 40,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 11,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, V options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.