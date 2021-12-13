Notable Monday Option Activity: JNJ, PENN, GPRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 48,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 12,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 21,808 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 17,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, PENN options, or GPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

