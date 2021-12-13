Markets
JNJ

Notable Monday Option Activity: JNJ, PENN, GPRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 48,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 12,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 21,808 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 17,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, PENN options, or GPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ PENN GPRO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular