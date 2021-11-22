Notable Monday Option Activity: JNJ, NUE, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 62,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 25,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

