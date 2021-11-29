Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JCI, RAPT, VIAC

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total of 18,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,400 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) options are showing a volume of 1,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 65,044 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,300 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

JCI RAPT VIAC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

