Notable Monday Option Activity: JCI, RAPT, VIAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total of 18,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,400 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) options are showing a volume of 1,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 65,044 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,300 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

