Markets
JBHT

Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, RKT, BG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 450,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 82,746 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 11,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 10,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,200 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, RKT options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBHT RKT BG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular