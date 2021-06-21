Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, RKT, BG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 450,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 82,746 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 11,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 10,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,200 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, RKT options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.