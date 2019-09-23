Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, NVDA, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 6,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 632,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 53,293 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 6,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 42,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

