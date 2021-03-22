Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: JBHT, BIIB, KSU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 7,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 13,546 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 5,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

