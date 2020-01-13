Notable Monday Option Activity: JACK, VMW, HQY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 2,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 236,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,543 contracts, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) saw options trading volume of 3,674 contracts, representing approximately 367,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

