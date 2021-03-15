Notable Monday Option Activity: JACK, SPG, GNMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total of 4,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.9% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 483,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 36,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: GNMK) saw options trading volume of 10,380 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of GNMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of GNMK. Below is a chart showing GNMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

