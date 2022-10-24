Notable Monday Option Activity: IT, VLO, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 1,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 49,453 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IT options, VLO options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.