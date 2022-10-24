Notable Monday Option Activity: IT, VLO, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 1,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 49,453 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

