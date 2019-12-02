Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, PYPL, XLNX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 4,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 572,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 46,912 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 13,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 16,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

