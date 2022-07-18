Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 9,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

