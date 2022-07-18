Markets
ISRG

Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 9,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 952,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 32,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, JNJ options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG JNJ HD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular