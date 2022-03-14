Notable Monday Option Activity: IRBT, APTS, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total volume of 2,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (Symbol: APTS) options are showing a volume of 15,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of APTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of APTS. Below is a chart showing APTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 192,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 36,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

