Notable Monday Option Activity: IPHI, SHAK, NEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inphi Corp (Symbol: IPHI), where a total volume of 4,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of IPHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of IPHI. Below is a chart showing IPHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 7,021 contracts, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) options are showing a volume of 5,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

