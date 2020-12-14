Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: IOVA, RRC, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total of 6,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,600 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 34,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 23,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,100 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

