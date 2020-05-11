Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, UNFI, DT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 113,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 14,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 6,301 contracts, representing approximately 630,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 7,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 738,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

