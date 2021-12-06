Markets
INTC

Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, UBER, TDOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 202,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,700 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 205,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 24,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 29,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, UBER options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC UBER TDOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular