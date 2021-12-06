Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, UBER, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 202,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,700 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 205,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 24,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 29,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

