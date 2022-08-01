Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, IBM, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 187,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 24,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 30,162 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 93,202 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,100 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

