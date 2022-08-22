Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, AMBA, ADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 199,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 7,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,600 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 1,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

