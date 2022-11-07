Notable Monday Option Activity: INSW, DASH, DK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 3,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 557,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,500 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 38,196 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 7,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

