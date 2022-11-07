Notable Monday Option Activity: INSW, DASH, DK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 3,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 557,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,500 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 38,196 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 7,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INSW options, DASH options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.