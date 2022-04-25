Notable Monday Option Activity: INSP, PRGO, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 1,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 113,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 5,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,059 contracts, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
