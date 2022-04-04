Notable Monday Option Activity: INGN, FB, EVBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), where a total of 1,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.4% of INGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of INGN. Below is a chart showing INGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 440,878 contracts, representing approximately 44.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 45,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) saw options trading volume of 17,410 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 129.6% of EVBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares of EVBG. Below is a chart showing EVBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INGN options, FB options, or EVBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.