Notable Monday Option Activity: IIPR, PRTK, MCK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PRTK) options are showing a volume of 1,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PRTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of PRTK. Below is a chart showing PRTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 4,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

