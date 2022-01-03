Notable Monday Option Activity: IGT, JBHT, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 21,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,700 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,017 contracts, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares or approximately 117.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 41,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, JBHT options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.