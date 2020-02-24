Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: IGT, IRBT, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 8,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 848,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,900 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 11,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 8,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

