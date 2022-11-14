Notable Monday Option Activity: IFF, PM, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total of 16,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,500 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 38,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 16,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,129 contracts, representing approximately 912,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IFF options, PM options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ZYXI Videos
Funds Holding AGMH
EQBK Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.