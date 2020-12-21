Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: IDCC, ISRG, COLL

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), where a total of 771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 150,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,602 contracts, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $865 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $865 strike highlighted in orange:

And Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: COLL) options are showing a volume of 1,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of COLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of COLL. Below is a chart showing COLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

