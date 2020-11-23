Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, QCOM, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 28,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,099 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, QCOM options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.