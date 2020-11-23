Markets
IBM

Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, QCOM, ALGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 28,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,099 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, QCOM options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM QCOM ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular