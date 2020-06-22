Markets
HUM

Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, AMAT, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 4,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 19,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 1,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, AMAT options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM AMAT FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular