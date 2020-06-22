Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, AMAT, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 4,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 19,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 1,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

