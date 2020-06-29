Notable Monday Option Activity: HRTX, FDX, ON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), where a total volume of 10,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 18,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 76,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 47,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRTX options, FDX options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.