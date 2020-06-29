Markets
HRTX

Notable Monday Option Activity: HRTX, FDX, ON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX), where a total volume of 10,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 18,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 76,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 47,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HRTX options, FDX options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRTX FDX ON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular