Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, FANG, MOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 32,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,200 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 10,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 23,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, FANG options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

