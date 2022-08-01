Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, FANG, MOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 32,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,200 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 10,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 23,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, FANG options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.