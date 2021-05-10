Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: HHC, RDN, ETH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC), where a total of 1,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of HHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HHC. Below is a chart showing HHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) options are showing a volume of 8,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 821,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of RDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares of RDN. Below is a chart showing RDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETH) options are showing a volume of 2,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of ETH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of ETH. Below is a chart showing ETH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.25 strike highlighted in orange:

